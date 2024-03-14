Arkansas’ elimination of ‘X’ as option for sex on licenses and IDs endorsed by GOP lawmakers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have endorsed a state agency’s decision to no longer offer “X” as an option alongside male and female on state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards. A predominantly Republican legislative panel approved the emergency rules for the new policy announced this week by the Department of Finance and Administration. The agency said this week it rescinded a policy that had been in place since 2010. It said the policy conflicted with state law. The new policy removes an option available to nonbinary and intersex residents. It also makes it more difficult for transgender residents to change the sex listed on their licenses and IDs.

