Bill shelved that sought changes to Iowa law outlining penalties for terminating a pregnancy
By HANNAH FINGERHUT
Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A bill that sought to change wording in an existing Iowa law outlining the penalties for terminating a pregnancy has been shelved by a Republican lawmaker amid debate about its implications for in vitro fertilization. The bill withdrawn Thursday would have criminalized the death, or serious injury to what it said was an “unborn person” from fertilization to live birth. The Senate Republican joined Democrats in voicing concerns about the potential impact for in vitro fertilization after an Alabama court considered frozen embryos to be children. The Senate declined to consider the bill passed last week by the Iowa House.