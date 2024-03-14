Bill shelved that sought changes to Iowa law outlining penalties for terminating a pregnancy

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A bill that sought to change wording in an existing Iowa law outlining the penalties for terminating a pregnancy has been shelved by a Republican lawmaker amid debate about its implications for in vitro fertilization. The bill withdrawn Thursday would have criminalized the death, or serious injury to what it said was an “unborn person” from fertilization to live birth. The Senate Republican joined Democrats in voicing concerns about the potential impact for in vitro fertilization after an Alabama court considered frozen embryos to be children. The Senate declined to consider the bill passed last week by the Iowa House.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.