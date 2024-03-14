House Republicans are seeking unity at an idyllic West Virginia retreat. Many didn’t bother to come

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — House Republicans are huddling in West Virginia for a strategy-planning retreat designed to unify the often-fractious conference as they head into the final months before the November election. But many didn’t bother to show up. It was the first annual retreat for House Speaker Mike Johnson since he took the speaker’s gavel late last year He is trying to figure out how to navigate a razor-thin majority through a series of legislative hurdles. Many issues divide Republicans, including military aid for Ukraine, finishing government funding and reauthorizing a federal surveillance program. Plus, he is trying to make a case that voters should reelect a GOP majority.

