Oil tanks catch fire at quarry in Maryland suburbs of Washington, DC

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Environmental officials are monitoring the air quality in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C. after several oil tanks caught fire late Thursday morning at a quarry in Rockville. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer says no injuries were reported. The fire was contained by early afternoon as three tanks continued to burn. Two of the tanks contained liquid asphalt and the third contained used motor oil. Officials are focused on monitoring the air quality in communities near the industrial site. Piringer says there is no significant health risk but residents of those areas should limit time outside and close their windows when possible.

