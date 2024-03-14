Philadelphia’s population declined for the third straight year, census data shows
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Newly released federal estimates show that more than 16,000 residents left Philadelphia last year, marking the third straight year the city’s population has declined. The U.S. Census Bureau data out Thursday indicates Philadelphia’s population now stands at about 1.6 million residents, meaning a 1% drop occurred between July 2022 and July 2023. The data also shows that since April 2020, Philadelphia’s population declined 3.3%, or 53,251 residents. City officials did not respond to a request for comment. But experts noted the Census Bureau’s estimates aren’t a complete picture and don’t necessarily reflect what could happen long term.