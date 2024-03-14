Prosecutors: A ‘network’ of supporters helped fugitives avoid capture after Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a network of supporters has helped fugitives from Florida avoid capture to face charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors argued Thursday that a Jan. 6 defendant, Thomas Osborne, is a flight risk because he is close to the family of a brother and sister from Lakeland, Florida, who remained on the run for months after they were charged with storming the Capitol. Prosecutors say the siblings, Jonathan and Olivia Pollock, have relatives who helped them hide before the FBI captured them in January. A judge agreed to free Osborne from a Florida jail but ordered him to remain under house arrest and avoid contact with the Pollocks.

