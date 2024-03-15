A migrant boat sinks off the Turkish coast, killing at least 22 people

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An official says a rubber dinghy carrying migrants has sunk off Turkey’s northern Aegean coast, leaving at least 22 people dead. Gov. Ilhami Aktas says coast guard personnel on Friday rescued two migrants from the sea while two others reached the shore by themselves. It was not clear how many people were on the boat when it sank and the coast guard is continuing to search the area. Seven of the dead were children. The migrants’ nationalities were not immediately known. Migrants leaving Turkey often attempt to reach Greece or Italy in search of a better life in European countries.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.