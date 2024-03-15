A pioneering bill to slow fast fashion gets approval from France’s lower house. Next stop the Senate

PARIS (AP) — France’s lower house of Parliament has unanimously approved a pioneering bill to curb the environmental impact of fast fashion, marking a significant step towards sustainability in the global fashion industry. The first-of-its-kind legislation, now headed for the Senate, targets low-cost, mass-produced garments, particularly from China. It introduces measures such as a ban on advertising for inexpensive textiles and an environmental levy escalating to 10 euros per item by 2030. By mandating transparency about the ecological footprint of their products, the bill seeks to diminish the allure of fast fashion brands like Shein, which argue their model reduces unsold stock.

