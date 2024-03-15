Fast-moving fire damages commercial freighter at Ohio port, but no injuries reported

ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) — A fast-moving fire damaged a commercial freighter at a port in eastern Ohio. But no injuries were reported. The Coast Guard said it wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the blaze on the Cuyahoga on Friday. The agency deployed boats and a helicopter to the scene while firefighters from Ashtabula and Ashtabula County were “utilizing maximum resources” to extinguish the fire, which was still burning late Friday afternoon. The fire created huge clouds of smoke that could be seen for miles. The Coast Guard said everyone aboard the ship at the time the blaze broke out had been accounted for and was safe. It was not immediately known how many crew members were on the vessel.

