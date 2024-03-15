Former Czech President Milos Zeman is in serious but stable condition after surgery for blood clot

PRAGUE (AP) — Hospital officials say former Czech President Milos Zeman is in serious but stable condition a day after undergoing surgery for a blood clot in his leg. Motol University Hospital in Prague says Zeman had an insufficient blood supply in one of his legs because of the blood clot. It says the supply of blood was restored during the operation on Thursday. It wasn’t clear how long Zeman would be hospitalized. The 79-year-old Zeman used to be a heavy smoker and drinker and suffers from diabetes and nerve damage.

