Judge asked to dismiss claims against police over killing of mentally ill woman armed with shotgun

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police are asking a judge to dismiss several claims in a lawsuit filed by the brother of a mentally ill woman whom an officer killed after firing a shotgun at him. The lawsuit alleges that Trooper Dean Johnson used excessive force when she shot 51-year-old Kelly Rooks in March 2021. It also accuses two other troopers on the scene of failing to intervene to prevent Johnson from shooting Rooks. The lawsuit also accuses state police of violating Rooks’ rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act. An attorney for the police disputed the claims during a court hearing Friday. He says police did not intentionally discriminate against Rooks.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.