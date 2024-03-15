North Dakota voters will decide whether 81 is too old to serve in Congress

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota voters will decide in June whether to prevent people from running for Congress if they’re old enough to turn 81 during their House or Senate term. Secretary of State Michael Howe announced on Friday that his office validated more than enough signatures to qualify the initiative for the June 11 ballot. The vote is set to take place amid a rematch between the oldest men to be president, Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Political observers say the measure appears unconstitutional and could lead to a challenge of a Supreme Court ruling that said states can’t set qualifications for Congress beyond those listed in the U.S. Constitution.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.