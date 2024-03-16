India’s navy intercepts a bulk carrier hijacked by Somali pirates

NEW DELHI (AP) — The Indian navy says it has intercepted a bulk carrier that was hijacked by Somali pirates and demanded they surrender. The navy said it intercepted the Maltese-flagged MV Ruen on Friday after it opened fire on an Indian warship in international waters. The vessel was boarded by pirates on Dec. 14 and had 18 crew onboard when it was hijacked near the Yemeni island of Socotra. Activity from Somali pirates has dropped in recent years, but there has been growing concern it could resume amid the political uncertainty and wider chaos in the region that has included attacks on global shipping by Yemeni Houthi rebels. India recently began to flex its its naval power in international waters.

