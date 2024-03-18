3 police officers killed in an attack on western Mexico highway

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A state police official and her bodyguards were killed in a highway attack in Mexico’s western state of Michoacan. The state’s security agency said Monday that three members of the state Civil Guard had died in the line of duty Sunday night. One of them, Cristal García Hurtado, was a regional police commander. Local press reported that she had been decapitated. The attack occurred on the highway connecting the towns of Patzcuaro and Uruapan. The Michoacan state prosecutor’s office, which was investigating, did not immediately comment.

