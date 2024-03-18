Congolese journalist to be freed after six months in prison

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congolese journalist Stanis Bujakera will soon be free from prison after spending six months in pre-trial detention, according to media freedom group Reporters Without Borders. Bujakera worked for a Congolese online news site Actualité.CD, and Jeune Afrique, a Paris-based magazine, among others. A Congolese court found him guilty of forgery and spreading false rumors, and sentenced him to six months in prison. He was also fined 1 million Congolese francs ($360). Bujakera has denied all charges. His imprisonment drew widespread condemnation from international rights organizations.

