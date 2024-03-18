Defendant’s attorney in Dominion Voting defamation case releases company emails, risking sanctions

An attorney already facing criminal charges for illegally accessing Michigan voting machines says she disseminated documents obtained in discovery in a defamation case filed by a voting machine company. Stefanie Lambert said in a court filing Monday that she gave the records to “law enforcement.” Lambert obtained the documents by representing former Overtock.com founder Patrick Byrne in a defamation claim filed by Dominion Voting Systems. Dominion contends Byrne libeled the firm by including it in false conspiracy theories about widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The judge hearing the case had placed a protective order over documents, leading Dominion to ask that Lambert be removed from the case.

