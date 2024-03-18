Judge approves new murder charges against man in case of slain Indiana teens

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has approved two additional murder counts against an Indiana man charged in the killings of two teenage girls but rejected a prosecutor’s bid to add kidnapping charges. Special Judge Fran Gull on Monday approved two counts of murder while committing or attempting to commit kidnapping against Richard Allen of Delphi. Allen was arrested in October 2022 and charged with two counts of murder in the 2017 slayings of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German of Delphi. He pleaded not guilty to the original murder charges.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.