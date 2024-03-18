US envoy travels to Montenegro to support its EU bid as war in Ukraine rages on

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — A senior U.S. official has visited Montenegro to offer support to the small Balkan nation seeking to join the European Union. During a press conference in the capital Podgorica on Monday, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Gabriel Escobar said Montenegro should be next in line to join the 27-nation bloc. Six nations from the Western Balkan region are at different stages of the EU accession process. Escobar said EU enlargement has become a reality following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Last week, he visited Kosovo to restart talks between Pristina and Belgrade to push them to normalize their ties, easing their way to join the EU.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.