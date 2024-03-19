ATF agent injured in shootout at home of Little Rock, Arkansas, airport executive director

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Federal agents were involved in a shootout early Tuesday as they tried to serve a search warrant at the Little Rock home of the person who leads Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport. News outlets report the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said agents were trying to serve the warrant just after 6 a.m. when someone inside a home fired gunshots at the agents. The agents returned fire, striking the shooter who was identified as 53-year-old Bryan Malinowski, the airport’s executive director. Malinowski was treated for his injuries, but his condition was not immediately available. An ATF agent, whose identity was not released, also was shot. His wound was described as non-life threatening.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.