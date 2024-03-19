Congressman Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia wins primary reelection bid after challenge from Chicago alderman

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia has won the Democratic primary over Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez. The three-term congressman faced a spirited challenge during the campaign with questions about whether he was the right fit for the Chicago-area district. Garcia is one of the most progressive members of the U.S. House. Illinois’ 4th District is predominantly Hispanic and includes working-class communities and neighborhoods on the city’s southwest side as well as wealthy suburbs. Lopez is one of the most conservative members of the City Council. He ran against Garcia in 2018 before dropping out.

