Correction: Abortion Referendums-Explainer story

In a story published February 7, 2024, about possible abortion ballot measures, The Associated Press erroneously reported details of a proposed South Dakota amendment. It would require more than 35,000 valid signatures to be put before voters, not more than 17,500. Also, it would allow the state in the second trimester to “regulate the pregnant woman’s abortion decision and its effectuation only in ways that are reasonably related to the physical health of the pregnant woman.” The original story said the measure would allow restrictions in the second trimester with an exception for the woman’s physical health. Any bans on abortion in the third trimester would be required to include exceptions to preserve the life or health of the woman.

