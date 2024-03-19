Investigators search the home of South Africa’s Parliament Speaker over bribery allegations

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A special investigations unit in South Africa has searched the home of the Speaker of Parliament and seized evidence as part of a probe into accusations that she accepted bribes in her previous role as defense minister. The search and seizure operation at the Johannesburg home of Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was confirmed in a statement by Parliament. The statement says the Speaker denies any wrongdoing. It says she cooperated with the investigators, who searched her home for more than five hours. The investigation of Mapisa-Nqakula was made public this month by a newspaper. It said she was suspected of receiving at least $120,000 in bribes from a defense contractor between 2016 and 2019.

