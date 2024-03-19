Lisa Forbes wins Democratic nomination for Ohio Supreme Court’s only open seat

Lisa Forbes has won the Democratic nomination for the Ohio Supreme Court’s only open seat. The 8th District Court of Appeals judge defeated Judge Terri Jamison, who sits on the 10th District Court of Appeals. Forbes will face Dan Hawkins, a Republican judge of the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, in November. The open seat is one of three seats up for election in the fall that will determine whether Democrats can flip the court from its current 4-3 Republican majority. It was vacated by Republican Joe Deters, who was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine in 2022. Deters has decided not to seek reelection but to instead challenge Democratic Justice Melody Stewart for her seat in November.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.