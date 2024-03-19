Man dies, woman injured after vehicle goes over cliff at adventure park

STANTON, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a man died and a woman was injured when they lost control of their vehicle at an off-road adventure park in eastern Kentucky and it fell off an 80-foot cliff. Powell County Search and Rescue said in a social media post that crews responded to the crash Saturday evening at Hollerwood Off-Road Adventure Park. The post said the woman called 911 to report that she was trapped in the vehicle and the man had been ejected. When crews found the crash, they were able to set up multiple rope systems to rescue the woman from the vehicle, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.