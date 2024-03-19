Pete Guelli hired as chief operating officer of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and NHL’s Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills and Sabres owner Terry Pegula filled both teams’ vacant chief operating officer positions by hiring Pete Guelli, who returns to his roots after spending the past five years as the New York Giants chief business officer. The 59-year-old Guelli will oversee the business operations of both franchises at a time the Bills are building a new stadium and the Sabres are launching renovations to their home arena. He’s from nearby Rochester, New York, and previously spent 10 years working his way up the Bills’ ranks to become their senior vice president of business operations in 2008. Guelli left the Bills to eventually become COO of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.

