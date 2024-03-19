South Carolina’s governor marks new gun law with ceremonial bill signing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov, Henry McMaster has held a ceremony marking a new law allowing any adult who can legally own a gun to carry the weapon openly without a permit. McMaster signed the bill into law 12 days ago as soon as it hit his desk. He held a ceremony Tuesday celebrating the open carry law. Guns can now be carried anywhere inside a vehicle in South Carolina — the dashboard, a seat, a cup holder, instead of it having to be hidden in a console or glove compartment. Officers also can no longer stop someone who is just carrying a gun under the measure.

