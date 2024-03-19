The first ‘cyber-flasher’ convicted under England’s new law is sent to prison for more than 5 years
LONDON (AP) — A sex offender who is the first person in England and Wales convicted under a new cyber-flashing law has been imprisoned for more than five years. Nicholas Hawkes was convicted of sending unsolicited photos of his genitals in February to a 15-year-old girl and a woman in violation of the Online Safety Act. The 39-year-old was sentenced Tuesday at Southend Magistrates’ Court. Hawkes previously admitted he sent a photograph or film of genitals to cause alarm, distress, or humiliation. Hawkes was on the sex offenders register after being convicted of exposure and sexual activity with a child under 16.