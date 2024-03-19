UN’s Guterres decries violence in Myanmar as military airstrikes kill at least 25 Rohingya in west

BANGKOK (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed concern over the escalating violence in Myanmar after reports and residents of the country’s western Rakhine state said military airstrikes killed at least 25 members of the country’s Muslim Rohingya minority, including children. Tuesday’s reports said the attack the previous day targeted the village of Thada, north of Minbya township, and that another 25 people were wounded. The military government had no immediate comment on the reports of the Monday morning attack. The military is increasingly using airstrikes to counter the widespread armed struggle against its rule since it seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.