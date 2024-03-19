Wisconsin GOP leader calls the Trump supporters trying to oust him ‘whack jobs and morons’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s top Republican is deriding supporters of former President Donald Trump who are trying to recall him from office. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Tuesday predicted that their effort would fail and some would be subject to election fraud charges. Vos called those trying to oust him “whack jobs and morons.” Vos is being targeted for recall because he refused to impeach the state’s top elections official or proceed with attempting to decertify President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Wisconsin. His actions angered Trump and his supporters. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has given parties until Thursday to weigh in on a question over what legislative district boundary lines should be in play for any recall.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.