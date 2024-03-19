Wisconsin Supreme Court prepares to weigh in on recall election question
By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has asked for arguments related to a question over what legislative boundaries should be in place for a potential recall election organized by supporters of former President Donald Trump. The recall targets the state’s top Republican, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, because of his refusal to impeach the state’s top elections official or proceed with attempting to decertify President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Wisconsin. The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to decide which maps should be used for purposes of any recall or special election held before November. The court on Tuesday asked for arguments within two days.