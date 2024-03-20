A dozen bodies found in Mexico, 5 piled in an SUV and 7 others near the US border with Arizona
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in the violent western Mexico state of Jalisco say five dead bodies have been found piled in a bulletproof SUV. The state prosecutors’ office said someone called an emergency number to report the vehicle. Inside they found the bodies of five men “with visible signs of violence.” The SUV was found on a road in Villa de Corona, which is south of Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state. Also Wednesday, prosecutors in the northern border state of Sonora said seven bodies were found just off a road near the town of Puerto Peñasco, on the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez.