Arrest warrants issued for Venezuelan opposition candidate’s campaign manager and other staffers

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s top prosecutor says arrest warrants have been issued for the manager and eight other staffers of the presidential campaign of opposition powerhouse Maria Corina Machado. Attorney General Tarek William Saab says that Machado’s campaign manager, Magalli Meda, and the eight other staff members are accused of being involved in violent anti-government conspiracies. He says two of the eight staffers already have been arrested. The announcement came hours after an independent panel of experts investigating human rights violations in Venezuela told the United Nations Human Rights Council that the government has increased repression efforts against real or perceived opponents ahead of this year’s presidential election.

