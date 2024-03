British foreign secretary visits Thailand to pursue stronger defense and economic ties

BANGKOK (AP) — Britain’s foreign secretary has met with Thailand’s prime minister on his first visit to the Indo-Pacific region. Britain’s foreign office says the discussion between David Cameron and Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was aimed at improving cooperation in areas including defense, the economy and trade. Britain estimates the countries’ trading relationship as being worth $7.6 billion annually. Cameron, a former British prime minister, then leaves for Australia for an annual bilateral meeting on defense and foreign affairs.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.