Coachella Valley cycling community to honor local bicyclist killed in Palm Desert crash

On Wednesday, several Palm Desert officials, along with the Desert Roadrunners, will host a 'Ghost Bike Placement Ceremony' in honor of Jay Groth.

The 62-year-old Indio native was an avid cyclist here in the Coachella Valley, and was killed on March 12th after being struck by a vehicle in Palm Desert. The deadly crash happened around 7:30 p.m., along Country Club Drive and Cook Street. A spokesperson with the Riverside County Sheriff's Office told News Channel 3 that deputies arrived at the scene and found Groth on the ground. He was transported to the hospital, where he was then pronounced dead. The driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, authorities confirmed.

Wednesday's ceremony will be taking place at that same intersection near the northeast corner. Palm Desert Mayor Karina Quintanilla, along with Brett Klein of Eisenhower, are expected to attend. Both officials will make comments to remember Groth.

A local cycling club, the Desert Roadrunners will also be there to honor Groth's memory. They hope the 'Ghost Bike Placement' will raise awareness about road safety, as well as encourage the public to prevent deadly accidents and tragedies like this from happening in the future.

The ceremony begins at 12:30 p.m. and is open to the public.