‘Don’t Say Gay’ law would be expanded to all public school grades in Alabama under proposal
By KIM CHANDLER
Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation that would prohibit teacher-led discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools and also ban Pride flags from being displayed in classrooms. The legislation is part of a wave of laws across the country that critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.” The Alabama measure would expand current state law to prohibit the teaching in all grades, instead of just elementary school. Lawmakers also added an amendment that would prohibit school employees from displaying flags and insignias that represent a sexual or gender identity. The House Education Policy Committee approved the bill. It now moves to the full Alabama House of Representatives.