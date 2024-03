Looking for a car to inspire adventure on the open road for spring break and beyond? Edmunds has gathered a few picks that can handle rocks, ruts and the highway rest stops with ease. For around $30,000 or less, you can find a used Honda Ridgeline, Jeep Wrangler, Lexus GX 460 or Subaru Outback that will have you mapping out your next adventure.

