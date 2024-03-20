Indonesia’s defense minister is announced as the country’s next president. The losers allege fraud

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto has been announced the winner of last month’s presidential election over two former governors who have vowed to contest the result in court over alleged irregularities. They have three days to do so. Subianto has links to the past dictatorship. He chose the son of the popular outgoing president as his running mate, and a court allowed it even though the son was younger than required. Subianto won 58.6% of the votes in the world’s third largest democracy. Thousands of police officers are on alert in Jakarta, the capital, anticipating protests from the losing candidates’ supporters.

