‘Palm Royale’ features Carol Burnett, Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney and new-to-comedy Ricky Martin

The new Apple TV+ series “Palm Royale” set in 1969 takes a satirical look at the lengths a woman takes for acceptance into high society. Kristen Wiig’s Maxine is so desperate to socialize with the wealthy that she crawls over a club’s fence. The queen bee of this society is Norma, portrayed by comedy legend Carol Burnett. How do you get Burnett on your series? Showrunner Abe Sylvia says Burnett, who turns 91 next month, was impressed with the project’s cast and wanted to join them on set. The roster includes Laura Dern, Allison Janney and new-to-comedy Ricky Martin.

