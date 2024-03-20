Thailand’s national police chief and his deputy are suspended amid rumors of a power struggle

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s national police chief and one of his deputies have been temporarily suspended under the order of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, as accusations that the deputy was involved in an illegal online gambling ring sparked rumors of a power struggle in the police department. Torsak Sukvimol, who was appointed to the top police post in October last year, and Surachate Hakparn, one of his deputy chiefs, were temporarily moved to inactive posts in the Office of the Prime Minister, which directly supervises the police department. Surachate’s home in Bangkok was raided in September last year in an operation police said was related to the bust of a major illegal online gambling network. Surachate has denied involvement.

