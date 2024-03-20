The first woman to run for president in years in Senegal is inspiring hope

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s only female presidential candidate may have little chance of winning in Sunday’s election, but activists say her presence is helping to advance a decadeslong campaign to achieve equality in the West African nation. Business leader Anta Babacar Ngom is a voice for both women and young people. That demographic has been hit hard by the country’s economic troubles, widespread unemployment and rising prices. Ngom has promised to create millions of jobs and a bank for women. Progress for women in Senegal has been frustratingly slow for activists, who say there has been a shift among young people toward more traditional views of women’s roles.

By BABACAR DIONE and JESSICA DONATI Associated Press

