Trump favorites Moreno and Merrin win GOP primaries to face 2 vulnerable Ohio Democrats this fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s picks have won two high-profile races in Ohio that could affect Republicans’ chances for potentially pivotal pickups this fall. In the bruising and expensive primary to face Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown this fall, voters Tuesday chose Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno over state Sen. Matt Dolan and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. In northwest Ohio, state Rep. Derek Merrin prevailed over former state Rep. Craig Riedel a day after Trump endorsed him. Merrin will face longtime U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur this fall. Brown and Kaptur are among the year’s most vulnerable Democrats.

