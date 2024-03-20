UK has its first Black government leader as Vaughan Gething is elected first minister of Wales

LONDON (AP) — Wales is the first part of the United Kingdom to have a Black leader, after Vaughan Gething was elected first minister. The Welsh parliament elected him Wednesday after he won the contest to lead Wales’ governing Labour Party. Gething has a Welsh father and a Zambian mother. He said being Europe’s first Black national leader was “a matter of pride” but also a “daunting responsibility.” Three of the U.K.’s four governments now have nonwhite leaders. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has Indian heritage, while Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf was born to a Pakistani family in Britain. Northern Ireland is led jointly by two women, meaning that for the first time there are no white male heads of government in the U.K.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.