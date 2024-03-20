UK has its first Black government leader as Vaughan Gething is elected first minister of Wales
LONDON (AP) — Wales is the first part of the United Kingdom to have a Black leader, after Vaughan Gething was elected first minister. The Welsh parliament elected him Wednesday after he won the contest to lead Wales’ governing Labour Party. Gething has a Welsh father and a Zambian mother. He said being Europe’s first Black national leader was “a matter of pride” but also a “daunting responsibility.” Three of the U.K.’s four governments now have nonwhite leaders. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has Indian heritage, while Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf was born to a Pakistani family in Britain. Northern Ireland is led jointly by two women, meaning that for the first time there are no white male heads of government in the U.K.