US violent crime decreased in 2023, continuing to reverse pandemic-era spike, FBI data shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — New FBI statistics show violent crime in the U.S. dropping again last year, continuing a downward trend after a pandemic-era spike. Murders dropped 13% in the last quarter of 2023 compared with the same period the year before, according to FBI data released this week. Violent crime overall was down 6%. Property crime also ticked downward about 3% in the nation as a whole, though in the Northeast and in large cities of over a million people it increased by about the same amount. The quarterly report released Tuesday is based on data sent to the FBI from about 80% of the law enforcement agencies in the country.

