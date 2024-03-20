Venezuelan officials seek arrest of opposition candidate’s manager in alleged violent plot

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s top prosecutor says arrest warrants have been issued for the manager and eight other staffers of the presidential campaign of opposition powerhouse Maria Corina Machado, accusing them of being part of a violent, anti-government conspiracy Attorney General Tarek William Saab says that Machado’s campaign manager, Magalli Meda, and the eight others are accused of being part of a destabilizing plot that included demonstrations, a media campaign and plans to attack military barracks. The announcement came hours after an independent panel of experts investigating human rights violations in Venezuela told the U.N. Human Rights Council that the government has increased repression efforts against real or perceived opponents ahead of this year’s presidential election.

