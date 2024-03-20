Vermont owner of now-defunct firearms training center is arrested

PAWLET, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say the owner of a former firearms training center in Vermont has been taken into custody after a struggle. Daniel Banyai has been in legal battles with the town and was ordered arrested for failing to completely remove unpermitted structures on his property. State Police say the Pawlet town constable encountered Daniel Banyai near an intersection on Wednesday afternoon. Police say struggle took place and the constable was able to subdue Banyai and take him into custody. Three years ago, the Environmental Court ordered Banyai to end any firearms training at the center and remove unpermitted structures and the Vermont Supreme Court rejected Banyai’s appeal.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.