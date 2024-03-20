William & Mary will name building after former defense secretary Robert Gates

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Former U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates will have an academic building named after him at William & Mary. The university in Virginia announced Wednesday that Robert M. Gates Hall will be a hub for disciplines that include geopolitical conflict, national security and conservation. Gates is the only Secretary of Defense to be asked to stay in the post after a new president was elected. He served under presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. He was also director of the Central Intelligence Agency. A $30 million gift from an anonymous donor is making the hall possible on the Williamsburg campus.

