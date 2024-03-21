A fifth Albuquerque, New Mexico, police officer has resigned amid probe of unit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a fifth Albuquerque police officer has resigned during an investigation into alleged wrongdoing by officers assigned to a unit charged with stopping impaired drivers. Albuquerque TV station KRQE reports that City Police Chief Harold Medina said Joshua Montaño submitted his resignation Wednesday after he failed to appear for multiple interviews with internal affairs. Authorities have said the investigation into the DWI unit centers on accusations that officers were taking bribes to get driving while intoxicated cases dropped. Nobody has been charged, and authorities said the investigation is ongoing with the FBI also investigating.

