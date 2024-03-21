A third man is now charged with murder in the Kansas City Super Bowl rally shooting

A third man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally. The Feb. 14 shooting killed a mother of two and injured nearly two dozen others. Twenty-year-old Terry Young, of Kansas City, Missouri, also was charged Thursday with unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action. He is jailed on $1 million bond and doesn’t yet have an attorney. Two others have been charged with second-degree murder and other crimes. Two juveniles also are in custody. Three other men face weapons-related charges.

