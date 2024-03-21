Democratic senators push bill focusing on local detainment of immigrants linked to violent crime

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of Democratic and independent senators are pushing legislation that focuses on immigrants — with permanent legal status or without — who are charged with or convicted of violent crimes. The bill would let the federal government request a court order that local authorities hold such immigrants until they can be transferred to federal custody for deportation proceedings. The plan reflects a willingness by Democrats to focus on immigration enforcement policy during an election year when immigration is expected to be a leading issue.

