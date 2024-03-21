EU Commission proposes to impose tariffs on imports of grain from Russia

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm is proposing to member countries to impose tariffs on grain imports from Russia and Belarus. Speaking at the end of the opening day of a summit of EU leaders in Brussels, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said Thursday that the move would prevent Russia from destabilizing the EU market with its imports of cereals, oilseeds and derived products. She did not give any details about the value of the proposed tariffs. Russia was one of the main trade partners of the European Union before it invaded Ukraine.

